Man accused of pulling officer toward vehicle as it sped away found not guilty

YORK COUNTY — A man accused of pulling a Southern Regional Police officer toward a vehicle as it sped away in November 2015 was found not guilty of all charges Friday, the York County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to FOX43.

David Achstetter, 38, faced two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and additional charges in relation to an incident where Officer Michael Storeman was dragged more than 50 feet down Water Street in Glen Rock.

According to police, Officer Storeman was called to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked on Water Street. Upon arrival, the officer noticed a female slumped over in the back and two males sitting in the front of the black 2011 Toyota Camry. Police said the men, later identified as Robert Tabares and Achstetter, began to make movements and Officer Storeman attempted to open the passenger door.

Achstetter, who was sitting on the passenger side, allegedly grabbed the officer’s arm and pulled him toward the vehicle while Tabares, the driver, rapidly accelerated, police stated.

Officer Storeman’s body struck a stopped vehicle as the Toyota accelerated, which caused him to slide across the roadway. He was taken to York Hospital and was later discharged with multiple injuries.