YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today is International Waffle Day!

To celebrate, Metro Diner stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen.

The restaurant offers waffles for every personality, whether you like sweet or savory.

Evan Chizik, the managing partner of Metro Diner, will be preparing their famous chicken & waffle, while showing off the restaurant’s fruity waffle, crab cake benedict, and other Metro Diner favorites.