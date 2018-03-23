× Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Rate remains at 4.8 percent in February

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for February 2018.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate has been 4.8 percent for nine consecutive months. The commonwealth’s rate stayed above the U.S. rate of 4.1 percent, which was also unchanged in February. Since February 2017, the Pennsylvania unemployment rate declined by three-tenths of a percentage point.

The estimated number of Pennsylvania residents working or looking for work, known as the civilian labor force, was down 3,000 over the month to 6,411,000. Resident unemployment held steady at 310,000. In the past twelve months, employment and unemployment were down by 11,000 and 21,000, respectively.

The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania, referred to as total nonfarm jobs, was up 10,400 from January to a record high of 6,005,900. February marked the first time that jobs in the commonwealth rose above 6 million. Jobs were up in seven of the 11 industry supersectors, with the education & health services supersector experiencing the largest gain of 4,100 jobs. It was also the only supersector to reach a new record high last month.

Since February 2017, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 1.4 percent. During this same timeframe, nine supersectors in the commonwealth added jobs. The largest volume increase over the past 12 months came from education & health services, up 34,800, while the largest drop of 3,400 was in government.

SOURCE: Department of Labor & Technology