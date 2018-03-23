× Phillies release IF Ryan Flaherty, add IF Pedro Florimon to 40-man roster

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies are beginning to solve their roster crunch.

The team has released IF Ryan Flaherty from his minor league contract.

He had an opt-out in his contract that required him to add him to the Major League roster or release him.

Flaherty, 31, is a career .215 hitter.

The Phillies added IF Pedro Florimon to the team’s 40-man roster, indicating that he will make the club as a a utility man.

Florimon, 31, joins the Phillies’ bench after hitting .348 in 15 games for the team last September before getting injured.