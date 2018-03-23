× Roundtop Mountain Resort winter season ends Sunday, March 25

YORK COUNTY — Roundtop Mountain Resort announced Friday that its winter season will end Sunday, March 25 at 10 p.m.

“I would like to thank everyone who took a snow day at Roundtop Mountain Resort,” General Manager Matthew Thomas said in a release. “Winter started off with cold temps and great skiing. While we had some warm temperatures in February, March has been great — Winter Storm Toby gave up some fantastic conditions and an additional week of fun.”

Liberty Mountain Resort will remain open for normal operating hours through Saturday, March 31, the release adds.