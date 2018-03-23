Specialty Bakers lays off 102 employees in aftermath of fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITITZ, Lancaster County -- Specialty Bakers has laid off 102 employees from its Warwick Township facility after a fire on March 13 severely damaged the building, according to paperwork the company filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

There are 140 people employed at the facility, located at 560 Furnace Hill Pike, near Lititz.

The early morning fire caused an estimated $8 million on damage. There were no reported injuries.

Founded in 1901, Specialty Bakers makes ladyfingers, French twirls, cake rolls, pies and other confectionery products, which are distributed across all 50 states.

The company has another facility in Marysville, Perry County, where it is based.