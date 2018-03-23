× Still chilly and breezy Friday, with afternoon clouds and a few rain or snow showers

CHILLY & BREEZY FRIDAY: The quieter stretch in weather continues for Friday. Some clouds clear out before daybreak, leaving plenty of sun to start the morning. Temperatures begin in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There’s still a light breeze. The rest of Friday brings more of a chill. Clouds start to increase fast near midday, leaving mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. The breezes remain as well. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There’s the chance for a couple afternoon rain or snow showers as a weak disturbance in the atmosphere swings through the area. By sunset, the shower threat is over, so no umbrella is needed for Friday evening plans. Skies gradually turn mostly clear through the night, and the winds fade a bit too. Lows fall into the 20s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend remains on the chilly side for this time of year, but it should be quiet. Saturday brings sunshine to start, but some clouds could arrive later during the day as we watch a system that passes to the south. Temperatures reach the lower 40s. The potential system passing to the south comes close, but still looks like it misses the region Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday is partly sunny during the morning, with some more sunshine breaking through for the afternoon. There’s a bit of a chill. Temperatures fall back into the upper 30s to lower 40s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like some warming finally takes place through the early next, but temperatures still run a bit on the chilly side for this time of year. Skies are partly cloudy Monday. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 40s. Tuesday brings more of the same, but temperatures are a touch higher. Afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 40s. The next chance for a few showers arrives on Wednesday. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday is still unsettled, with the chance for a few showers. Temperatures remain mild, with readings in the lower to middle 50s.

Have a great weekend!