Strasburg man to serve up to 14 years in prison for robbing Turkey Hill in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Strasburg man will serve up to 14 years in prison after robbing a Turkey Hill last year in Lancaster City.
Aurelio Lopez, 44, recently pleaded guilty in court to felony robbery charges.
In exchange for his plea, Lopez will serve between 7 and 14 years in prison.
On July 9, 2017, Lopez robbed a Turkey Hill store in the 800 block of Manor Street.
With a hard objected wrapped in a t-shirt, Lopez threatened a store clerk’s head while demanding money.
Lopez fled the scene with $100 and was arrested about a week after the robbery.
40.037875 -76.305514