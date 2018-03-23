× Strasburg man to serve up to 14 years in prison for robbing Turkey Hill in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Strasburg man will serve up to 14 years in prison after robbing a Turkey Hill last year in Lancaster City.

Aurelio Lopez, 44, recently pleaded guilty in court to felony robbery charges.

In exchange for his plea, Lopez will serve between 7 and 14 years in prison.

On July 9, 2017, Lopez robbed a Turkey Hill store in the 800 block of Manor Street.

With a hard objected wrapped in a t-shirt, Lopez threatened a store clerk’s head while demanding money.

Lopez fled the scene with $100 and was arrested about a week after the robbery.