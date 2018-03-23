× Threatening graffiti leads to heightened security at Big Spring High School

NEWVILLE — Big Spring High School is boosting security after discovering a cryptic threat written on a bathroom stall, according to superintendent Dr. Richard W. Fry.

Fry notified parents of the threat in a letter issued Thursday.

“While general, the graffiti listed the word ‘shoot’ and a date of ‘April 5,'” Fry wrote in a letter to parents. “Law enforcement was notified immediately, and while the graffiti is general in nature, Big Spring High School and the Big Spring School District will engage in several precautions leading up to and including the date of April 5.”

There will be an increased police presence at the school, Fry wrote.

“In addition, other non-disclosed safety precautions have been and will be taking place to ensure optimal school safety,” he added in the letter.