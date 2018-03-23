Today’s FOX43 poll: Do we need new laws to prohibit hazing?

Eighteen fraternity members and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity itself were charged in connection with the February 4 hazing death of Timothy John Piazza at Penn State University - eight of those members were charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to a press release from the Centre County District Attorney's office.(Patrick Carns Photography)

On Friday, State Sen. Jake Corman (R-Centre County) proposed Senate Bill 1090, the Timothy Piazza Antihazing Law, which is designed to put an end to the growing number of hazing injuries and deaths in Pennsylvania, according to a press release announcing the legislation.

The proposed bill creates tiers for hazing, which would a summary offense unless the hazing resulted in bodily injury or death. It also creates categories for institutional or organizational hazing, in addition to other provisions.

