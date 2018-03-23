× Today’s FOX43 poll: Do we need new laws to prohibit hazing?

On Friday, State Sen. Jake Corman (R-Centre County) proposed Senate Bill 1090, the Timothy Piazza Antihazing Law, which is designed to put an end to the growing number of hazing injuries and deaths in Pennsylvania, according to a press release announcing the legislation.

The proposed bill creates tiers for hazing, which would a summary offense unless the hazing resulted in bodily injury or death. It also creates categories for institutional or organizational hazing, in addition to other provisions.

Do you think new laws to prohibit hazing are necessary, or are the current laws on the books sufficient if enforced properly?

Let us know in today’s FOX43 Poll.

