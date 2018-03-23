× U.S. Postal Service unveils ‘Forever’ stamp honoring Mr. Rogers

The U.S. Postal Service has released a stamp honoring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host whose show, “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” entertained and educated generations of pre-schoolers.

A forever stamp featuring Rogers goes on sale Friday. He’s pictured in his trademark cardigan sweater along with King Friday, one of the show’s many puppet characters from the Neighborhood of Make-Believe.

The stamp was unveiled at a dedication ceremony at the Pittsburgh studio where the PBS show was filmed.

“Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” aired from 1968 to 2001.

Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.