3 year-old and her parents die in York County crash

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A 3-year-old and her parents are dead following a crash in Carroll Township on Friday.

According to police, a Mustang driven by Brandon Rayhart, 32, of Carlisle, was traveling on Old York Road Friday just before 1 p.m. when the car crossed into the path of a Ford Escape.

Rayhart, the driver of the Mustang, and two passengers, Jennifer Elder, 28, and their 3 year-old daughter were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth passenger in the Mustang, a 5 year-old boy, was airlifted to a local hospital.

The driver of the Escape, Daniel Miller, 53, of Wellsville was also airlifted to a local hospital.

The two children were seated in the back of the car in safety seats, while the Rayhart and Elder were unrestrained.