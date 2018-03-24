Clouds move in for Sunday before a slow warming trend

NOT BAD SUNDAY: A few more clouds keeps temperatures down just a touch for Sunday. A stray flurry will be possible in the early morning hours, but the chance is very low and won’t last long. Lows start in the mid-20s and highs make it into the low-to-mid 40s with light winds.

SLOWLY TRENDING WARMER: Temperatures are slow to warm, but make it into the mid-to-upper 40s for Monday and Tuesday. Lots of sunshine Monday gives way to more clouds Tuesday. Temperatures then jump into the low-50s Wednesday and try and hit 60 by Thursday.

RAIN CHANCES: Rain chances move in Wednesday and stick around through Friday. The chances are spotty and low, but a good portion of the area is likely to get some rain at least one of the three days. Highs stay in the 50s heading into the weekend, but staying with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long