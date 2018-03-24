First “Ayden Memorial Ride” held in honor of York County boy who battled DIPG

YORK, Pa.– Dozens of motorcycle riders and drivers gathered in York on Saturday, for the Inaugural “Ayden Memorial Ride.”

They used mostly trucks and cars, instead of motorcycles because of this week’s snow, to support the 4 Ayden Strong Foundation.

The Foundation was started in honor of Ayden Zeigler Kohler, a York County boy who died in 2017 after a 7-month battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG,

a type of brain tumor that affects almost exclusively children.

Ayden’s family says the money raised will go toward research and to support families who are battling childhood cancer. Many were happy to come out Saturday because despite Ayden’s health battle, he was always involved in the community.

“He would come to an event, even though he was sick and not feeling well and I really believe a lot of times he would not come for himself. I think he came for us and he was just a special little boy,” said Michael “Sticks” James, who rode in the event.

The ride started at White Rose VFW Post 556, proceeded to Mount Rose Cemetery, the Sherwood Inn and ended at the Hellam VFW.

The riders and drivers from Saturday’s event raised $1,000.

The foundation expects to receive additional funding from other local riding groups as well.

