Harrisburg police investigate homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa — One man is dead, another injured following a shooting outside a Harrisburg bar on Saturday.

According to Harrisburg police, they were called to Double D’s Bar in the 500 block of South 19th Street just before 2:00 a.m. for a report of shoots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, inside a vehicle, behind the bar.

The man was taken to Harrisburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second man was injured in the shooting and was taken to Hershey Hospital for surgery.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 717-255-3118 or 717-255-3175.