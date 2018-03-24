“March for Our Lives” held in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa.-- Hundreds of people gathered in Lancaster on Saturday to march from Clipper Magazine Stadium to Binn's Park.

The crowd also heard from a number of speaker's, including a first responder at the West Nickel Mines Amish School shooting in Lancaster County in 1999. They also listened to Angel Colon, a survivor of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. Colon says seeing the turnout at the event gives him hope for the youth community, as well as for other shooting victims.

"It was great to see the community come out and support the youth; it's nice to know that there is such support for these kids. It gives them great strength and aids for shooting survivors in our recovery as well," Colon said.

PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale also spoke at today's event. DePasquale was appointed this month to the state's newly created School Safety Task Force. He told FOX43 his department will now expand the scope of its school safety reviews and also work to get feedback from teachers, students and parents.