One man injured after shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa — Harrisburg police were called to the Jazzland Bar in the 1900 block of Walnut Street, just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday for shots fired.

Officers were flagged down by patrons when they arrived, and were directed to a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Hershey Hospital for immediate surgery.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 717-558-6900.