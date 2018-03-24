State basketball semi-finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43- The state semi-finals, delayed since Tuesday, finally were completed Saturday.

Five area teams took to the court looking to claim a win that would put them in the state finals next week at the Giant Center in Hershey.

On the boys side in triple-A, Trinity and Lancaster Mennonite were hoping to make it an all District III affair with wins. Both teams were in nail biters down to the final minute, in the Blazers' case, the final 3.2 seconds.

Meanwhile on the girls side Lebanon Catholic was hoping to get back to Hershey for the second straight season in single-A. Lancaster Catholic, quad-A, came into the semis with a perfect 30-0 record. Could they claim victory number 31 and get to the state final?

Check out the clip above to see all the days action and who is moving on.