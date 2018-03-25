Democratic candidates vying to challenge Republican Rep. Scott Perry hold debate in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Five democratic candidates who are vying to challenge State Representative Scott Perry (R-4th) in the upcoming midterm election, gathered in Harrisburg for a debate on Sunday.

Each is running on the democratic ticket, hoping to get enough votes to move on and challenge the incumbent republican in the newly drawn 10th Congressional District.

Those running for office are:

Shavonnia Corbin-Johnson

Eric Ding

Christina Hartman

Alan Howe

George Scott

The event at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center was a chance for voters to learn about the issues candidates want to work on. That has been extremely important for voters, according to debate moderator Representative Patty Kim.

"I've hard some people say, 'I don't care about domestic issues anymore, it's about foreign issues, so much is going on around the world.' A lot of the candidates have been out of the country, serving or studying, so it's going to be a hard choice," Rep. Kim said.

The debate was sponsored by Indivisible PA4 and Rising 4th, and co-hosted by Cumberland Valley Rising, Harrisburg Rising, Susquehanna River Indivisible, Indivisible York, and PA Together.

The mid-term election will be held Tuesday, May 15th. The winner will challenge Rep. Perry in November.