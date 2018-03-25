× Duo charged when young kids wander from home

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a two and three year-old wandered away from home.

New Holland police say they were called to the first block of North Custer Avenue on Friday afternoon for 2 small kids wandering around.

Officers found two children, ages 2 and 3, along with person who called 911.

The children had walked about 2 blocks and crossed Main Street.

Lawrence and Cecily Barrage were charged with endangering the welfare of children.