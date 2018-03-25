Family hosts pasta dinner to raise money for handicap accessible van to benefit 6-year old with cerebral palsy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Pasta with a purpose: hundreds of people twirled spaghetti today to help a little boy with cerebral palsy and his family.

The Humphreys family needs $60,000 to make traveling around with their 6-year-old with cerebral palsy easier.

Knowing many people cannot resist a plate of pasta, the family organized a spaghetti dinner, and the support was great.

It’s all hands on deck at Garden Spot Fire Rescue in East Earl Township.

“Just raising money for a handicapped accessible van for Drew," said Nicole Humphreys, Drew's mom.

Drew Humphreys was born with spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy.

He may not have the ability to move his arms or legs, but his mom says he moves the lives of the people around him.

“He’s just our angel. He’s just our world. He has made us all better people," added Nicole.

A handicapped accessible van would make traveling a lot easier on the Humphreys family.

However, to buy one would set them back around $60,000, and treatment is already expensive.

"Just with the van being such a big purchase, we don’t want to accumulate debt on this journey so we decided to fundraise," said Humphreys.

"We were brainstorming ideas and I said, ‘spaghetti dinner’, and here we are!" said Zach Weaver, Nicole's coworker and a volunteer.

Who knew pasta could be the answer?

“We know Nicole, and we know she would do the same thing for us," added Weaver.

“It’s overwhelming in an emotional way, just to see all the support," said Danielle Newswanger, a close friend of Nicole's.

A small town gathering together to make a big impact.

“It’s just been amazing. I can’t …. It’s the only way I can explain it," explained Nicole.

Before today's event, more than 300 tickets were sold.

So far, the family has raised $40,000 for the van, just $20,000 shy of the goal.

Donations can be sent to Fulton Bank at 696 E. Main St. in New Holland, PA, 17557, C/o Drew Humphreys’ Savings Account.