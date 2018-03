× Halifax man allegedly stole money from midget football organization

HALIFAX BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Police have charged board president of Halifax Midget Football Organization for stealing money from the group.

Halifax police say Douglas Clowes Jr., 36, the former president used an issued debit card to make $1,700 worth of personal purchases in 2017.

Clowes is charged with theft by unlawful taking and was released on $5,000 bail.