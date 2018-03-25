Temperatures slow to warm with rain chances late this week

QUIET, COOL START: We see a lot more sunshine for Monday. Temperatures start off in the mid-20s with highs reaching the mid-40s. We stay dry to kick off the work week with light winds.

TEMPERATURES START TO RISE: Highs stay in the mid-40s for Tuesday, start in the upper-30s Wednesday as highs reach 50 for the middle part of the week.

We then jump into the upper-50s and low-60s for both Thursday and Friday. The rise in temperature won’t come without rain chances, though.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: We’re dry through Tuesday as clouds begin to move in late in the day, but off-and-on light showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. The highest chance of rain currently looks to be on Friday. Throughout the last half of the week, we remain mostly cloudy. Skies clear a bit Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long