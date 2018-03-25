× Two charged after toddlers are found wandering from home

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a two and three year-old wandered away from home.

New Holland police say they were called to the first block of North Custer Avenue on Friday afternoon for two toddlers wandering on the street unattended.

Officers found the youngsters, ages 2 and 3, with person who called 911.

The children had walked about two-blocks from their home and crossed Main Street by themselves.

Officers returned the children to the home.

Lawrence and Cecily Barrage are now charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children.