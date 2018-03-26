× Area Fire Departments offering lodging to firefighters for Wednesday’s Memorial Service

The following area fire departments are offering lodging to firefighters for Wednesday’s Memorial Service for the fallen firefighters in York:

TO FIREFIGHTERS ATTENDING THE LODD SERVICES IN YORK PENNSYLAVNIA AND NEED LODGING

The Red Lion Fire Department has beds available at our station. Contact Trustee Bill Hoover at 7175867939 if we can help you. All you will need are XL Twin sheets or sleeping bag/pillow and directions how to get here.

The Dover Township Fire Department will be providing beds to out of town firefighters attending Wednesday’s Memorial Service for York City Firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

Please contact President Nathan Baker at nbaker@dovertownship.org for more information.

The West Manchester Township Fire Department will be providing beds to out of town firefighters at both of our stations for those attending Wednesday’s Memorial Service for Firefighters Ivan and Anthony.

Please contact Chief Clifton Laughman at claughman@wmtwp.com for more information.