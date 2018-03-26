× Camp Hill man facing charges after allegedly assaulting man because of noise created while replacing flooring

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Camp Hill man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a victim over noise in the apartment above.

Vincent Baloga, 25, is facing simple assault and harassment charges for the incident.

An investigation revealed that Baloga forced his way into the victim’s apartment in the 600 block of Mallard Road and allegedly assaulted the victim.

The assault came after Baloga allegedly became upset with the victim because he was replacing flooring in his apartment, directly above Baloga’s apartment.

The victim reportedly had a bloody laceration over his eye.

Now, Baloga will face charges.