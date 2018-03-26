× Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $300,000 sold at Hummelstown Rutter’s store

MIDDLETOWN — A $300,000 Cash 5 lottery ticket sold for the March 23 drawing was sold at a Hummelstown Rutter’s Farm Store, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn — 18, 28, 30, 34 and 38.

The Rutter’s store earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announcement said.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year after the drawing date. The ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at (717) 702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

There were more than 19,300 Cash 5 tickets that also won prizes in the drawing. Lower-tier prizes can be claimed at Lottery retailers statewide.