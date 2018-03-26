Clouds return along with showers for Tuesday

UNSETTLED WEEK AHEAD

A pleasant evening with clear skies and temperatures slowly dropping out of the 40s into the 30s. Overnight a few clouds drift in, however, it’s cold, in the 20s, to begin the day. Clouds increase diminishing sunshine quickly. Don’t forget the umbrella, while it’s dry in the morning, showers threaten by afternoon. Expect cool afternoon readings in the lower 40s. Winds shift Wednesday, which helps to boost our temperatures into the lower 50s. On and off showers are possible through the day, as a weakening frontal boundary slowly sags south of the state line. More showers threaten Thursday with the next wave and front passage. Temperatures are even milder in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Showers are possible early morning on Friday. Temperatures stay very mild in the lower 60s, then drop into the weekend.

EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK

An upper level disturbance swings through Saturday. It could produce a few showers, otherwise, it is dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall back to the lower 50s. By Easter Sunday, high pressure spreads bright blue skies across the area. Highs are milder and more seasonable int he middle 50s. Monday the next system is fast approaching and could bring showers by evening. Highs are in the upper 50s.

