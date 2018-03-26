× DEP, PennDOT, and partners to unveil draft plan to increase electric vehicle use in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Drive Electric Pennsylvania Coalition , a statewide public–private working group led by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), will unveil details of its draft plan to help expand electric vehicle use in Pennsylvania at a public meeting on March 26.

“Many car manufacturers are committed to developing electric vehicles in five to ten years. Through planning that draws on statewide expertise and viewpoints, we want to enable Pennsylvania to take full advantage of this significant opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

“We’re pleased to be part of this coalition aimed at addressing current infrastructure needs and planning for the anticipated changing landscape,” Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Leslie S. Richards said of the agency’s participation. “Supporting the public and our partners alike will be critical as we continue making progress.

The meeting will be held 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission headquarters, 700 S. Eisenhower Blvd., Middletown, PA 17057.

There were 4,364 electric vehicles registered in Pennsylvania in 2017, the latest year for which PennDOT data are available. In contrast, 10.1 million gasoline-powered vehicles were registered

The plan, titled “Pennsylvania Electric Vehicles Roadmap,” will present an analysis of the economic, policy, regulatory, public awareness, technical, and infrastructure challenges to expanding electric vehicle use.

Several scenarios of electric vehicle adoption in Pennsylvania will be presented at the March 26 meeting, from a conservative scenario that involves little policy support to a more aggressive scenario of public policy that encourages adoption.

Increasing electric vehicles in public and private fleets through commitments and incentives and development of programs to support workplace and public charging are among many ideas being discussed. A public education campaign is seen as important to raise awareness of electric vehicles and the benefits that come with greater adoption, such as reduced air pollution and new economic opportunities.

The final plan will be available to the public in June. The coalition will then determine potential steps for implementation.

Participation in the Drive Electric Pennsylvania Coalition is open to the public. To participate in meetings, please contact Mark Hand (mhand@pa.gov), South Central regional manager, DEP Office of Pollution Prevention and Energy Assistance.

In addition to DEP and PennDOT, participants in the Drive Electric Pennsylvania Coalition include:

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission;

Department of Community and Economic Development;

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources;

Department of General Services;

Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission;

Electric distribution companies from around the state;

Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities Coalition;

Eastern Pennsylvania Alliance for Clean Transportation;

Cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and Bellefonte Borough;

Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission;

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority

Auto companies including GM, Nissan, Tesla, Ford, and BMW;

Auto dealerships;

National Resources Defense Council, Sierra Club, Clean Air Board, and other environmental organizations;

Electric vehicle charging companies; and

Georgetown Climate Center.

SOURCE: PennDOT