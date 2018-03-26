Dry with plenty of sunshine, then milder with shower chances by midweek

SLOWLY TURNING MILDER: Temperatures gradually continue to creep up through early week. Monday even starts with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures are quite chilly to start, with readings beginning in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine through the morning and into the afternoon allows these readings to boost fast. Afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 40s, which is still on the chilly side for this time of year. Skies are clear through the first half of the night, but some clouds start to build late. Temperatures dip into the 20s once again for most, making for another cold night. Tuesday starts with some sun, but clouds should thicken fast during the morning. A couple showers are possible during the afternoon, but many should manage to stay dry. Temperatures are in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees.

MILD WITH SHOWERS: The middle of the weak turns milder, but it comes at a price. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s on Wednesday with plenty of clouds. A slow moving cold front even brings the chance for a few showers. An area of low pressure rides up along this front during the day on Thursday, keeping the shower chances in place, but mainly for later during the day and into the night. This allows temperatures to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday brings the chance for showers, mainly during the morning. However, there’s still the chance for a couple light afternoon showers or sprinkles. Temperatures are in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Conditions for Passover Friday evening should be quiet, with an isolated shower.

EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings small shower chances, but it does look like there’s going to be plenty of dry time. Saturday brings the chance for a few showers depending on how quickly the end of week system lingers. Easter Sunday should be dry, but there’s a small chance for a shower. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 50s Saturday, and then in the middle to upper 50s on Sunday.

Have a great Monday!