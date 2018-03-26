× Fredericksburg man facing charges for allegedly assaulting victim, knocking out three teeth

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Fredericksburg man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a victim and knocking out three teeth.

Joeis Jackson, 24, is facing simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct charges for the incident.

On February 20 at approximately 3:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the first block of Tory Circle in Enola for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, police found the victim to be bleeding from his mouth and missing three teeth with several abrasions on his face.

After an investigation, it was determined that Jackson had assaulted the victim before leaving the scene.

Now, Jackson is facing charges.