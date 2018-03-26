× Gettysburg woman facing charges after allegedly using false name, identification during traffic stop

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A Gettysburg woman is facing charges after allegedly using a false name during a traffic stop.

Kaitlin Jackson, 27, is facing identity theft, driving while suspended, and false ID to law enforcement among other related charges.

On March 2 around 9:00 p.m., police were contacted by a victim who believed that Jackson had used her name during a traffic stop.

The victim told police that she had received a phone call from a constable regarding a traffic citation for an expired registration that had become a warrant.

She told police that she had not been stopped by police or cited.

After an investigation, police found that Jackson had used the victim’s name and date of birth during a traffic stop on November 22, 2017 at approximately 9:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of Mummasburg Road.

During that time, police stopped a red Chevy van for an expired registration, at which time Jackson provided the victim’s name and date of birth.

Police were able to identify Jackson as the driver of the van.