Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman withdraws from Lt. Governor race

LANCASTER — Craig Lehman has withdrawn from the race for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor, according to an announcement on his Facebook page.

The Democratic Lancaster County Commissioner is endorsing Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone.

Lehman’s announcement reads:

It is with gratitude and humility that I announce that I have withdrawn my candidacy for the Office of Lieutenant Governor. There are a variety of reasons for this difficult decision, but in short, it was simply not meant to be.

Since announcing my candidacy last November, I have enjoyed every minute of being a candidate representing the Democratic Party. I got into this race to help make Pennsylvania better. I did not run for the sake of running or to be a spoiler candidate. I ran because I firmly believe that we need more reasoned voices in Harrisburg and still believe I have the skills and experience necessary to be an effective Lieutenant Governor.

To all who supported my candidacy, thank you! The courtesy and kindness you have shown me is something I will never forget. Thank you to the campaign team and volunteers, the circulators and contributors, and everyone who signed a nominating petition. Because of your help and support, we ran a campaign that I am very proud of. I also want to thank my family and friends, especially my wife Amanda. You are my rock. I love you all.

Regarding the race for Lieutenant Governor, there are many fine candidates in the field. However, after thoughtful consideration, I am pleased to endorse Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone. As a commissioner, Kathi’s breadth of county government, executive, and legislative experience makes her stand out among the remaining candidates. With this in mind, I respectfully request that you take a close look at Kathi’s candidacy and support her bid to be Pennsylvania’s next Lieutenant Governor.

Thank you again! It is truly an honor to serve and to be a candidate for public office. I hope our paths cross again soon.