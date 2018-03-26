× Lancaster County man accused of stalking Manheim woman

MANHEIM — A 37-year-old Lancaster County man has been arrested on charges that he stalked a Manheim woman for more than a week, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Jeffrey Allen Sheaffer was is charged with one misdemeanor count of stalking after police say the victim reported several increasingly alarming and frequent behaviors from him between March 15 and Saturday.

According to police, the victim reported that she was attending an Easter egg drop event for children in Manheim Saturday at 12:12 p.m. when she saw Sheaffer driving through the parking lot. She also reported two additional occasions where Sheaffer was following her around, police say.

Both of the incidents occured the day before, police say. The first occurred at 6 p.m., when the victim was at a Weis Markets on Doe Run Road in Penn Township when she noticed Sheaffer driving around the parking lot watching her. Later that evening, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the victim said she was sitting on her front porch when she saw Sheaffer drive slowly past her home.

Police say Sheaffer had been previously warned to stay away from the victim on March 15. He allegedly complied until 5:29 a.m. on March 18, when police contacted the victim in an attempt to locate Sheaffer for another matter. At 5 a.m. that morning, Sheaffer had told police he was present outside the victim’s home with a handgun. He allegedly told police he was there to kill himself, police say.

The victim told police that Sheaffer had not contacted her since the event on March 18, but after seeing him twice in a short span on March 23 and March 24, she was concerned for her safety.

Police secured an arrest warrant for Sheaffer and took him into custody Saturday night. He was transported to Lancaster County Prison on a probation detainer.

Sheaffer could face additional charges related to the stalking event, police say.

The Office of the Lancaster County District Attorneys Domestic Violence Unit assisted in this investigation.