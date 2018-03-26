Lower Paxton Police seek help in identifying retail theft suspect

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect of a retail theft that occurred during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day at a Sheetz store on Colonial Road.

Lower Paxton Township police say the pictured suspect, a black male standing approximately six feet tall, stole food items from the store. Police believe he fled the scene in the pictured vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township police at (717) 657-5656.