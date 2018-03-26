× Man, woman charged with endangering welfare of children

HARRISBURG — A man and woman face charges after allegedly using heroin while a two-week-old infant was in the room.

Andrew Hopkins, 27, and Katie Keister, 23, are charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Harrisburg Police responded to the 300 block of Calder Street around 8:02 a.m. Saturday for a report of a female having a drug overdose. Lifeteam EMS were already on scene when officers arrived.

Officers spoke with a man, later identified as Hopkins, who told them that he and his girlfriend had used four bags of heroin each. Hopkins’ girlfriend, Keister, was laying on the bedroom floor and was unresponsive, according to a police release.

While EMS personnel worked to revive Keister, officers observed an infant on the edge of the bed. The baby was removed and turned over to EMS, who transported the child to a local hospital, the release says.

In the bedroom, officers observed 2 syringes, a spoon and numerous white wax paper baggies. Two belts which were looped as if they had been used as a “tie-off” or tourniquet to allow an intravenous drug user to expose a vein were found at the foot of the bed, the release states.

Keister, who was revived by EMS and transported to a local hospital as well, admitted that she used four bags of heroin and also consented to a search of the house, the release adds.

Officers found the following during a search of the residence:

2 white wax paper baggies containing an off-white powder

30 empty blue wax paper baggies in a clear baggie from inside a liquor bottle container,

5 empty white wax paper baggies and 4 ripped white wax paper baggies,

1 spoon

7 syringes

Lifeteam EMS personnel, as well as the staff at Harrisburg Hospital, indicated that they would be making a Childline Referral for the infant.