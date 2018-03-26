× Memorial Service, funeral procession info for fallen firefighters

YORK — The City of York and the York City Police Department have released the traffic and logistics information regarding the Memorial Service and funeral processions for fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

Tuesday, March 27 – Ivan Flanscha procession

People wishing to pay their respects for Ivan Flanscha may congregate in York’s Continental Square (intersection of George Street and Market Street) between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. The procession is expected to pass through Continental Square during this time.

Wednesday, March 28 – Memorial Service

Motorists should be aware of intermittent road closures on West Philadelphia Street and West Market Street between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Members of the public that are planning on attending the Memorial Service at the York Expo Center’s Mid-Atlantic Industrial Equipment Memorial Hall MUST enter via Carlisle Avenue’s Gate 9. Public vehicles for the service will not be permitted to enter at any other gate.

Doors for the Memorial Service will open at 11:45 a.m. The service begins promptly at 1 p.m.

Apparatus for staging will enter via Gate 8A.

Thursday, March 29 – Zachary Anthony procession

People wishing to pay their respects for Zachary Anthony may congregate at the intersection of Philadelphia Street and North George Street between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. The procession is expected to pass through Philadelphia Street during this time.

Intermittent closures of West Philadelphia Street are planned between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Source: City of York