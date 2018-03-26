× Orioles send top prospect Austin Hays to AA

BALTIMORE– A shoulder injury may have cost a Baltimore Orioles’ top prospect a roster spot, as OF Austin Hays was optioned to AA Bowie.

Hays, 22, hit .243 in Spring Training but missed two weeks of camp with shoulder soreness.

Last year, Hays began the season at Single-A Frederick before getting all the way to Baltimore, where he hit .217 in 60 at bats.

At AA, Hays can get regular playing time to finish off his development.