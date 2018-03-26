Orioles send top prospect Austin Hays to AA

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: Austin Hays #18 of the Baltimore Orioles takes a swing during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 24, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Orioles won 9-4. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE– A shoulder injury may have cost a Baltimore Orioles’ top prospect a roster spot, as OF Austin Hays was optioned to AA Bowie.
Hays, 22, hit .243 in Spring Training but missed two weeks of camp with shoulder soreness.
Last year, Hays began the season at Single-A Frederick before getting all the way to Baltimore, where he hit .217 in 60 at bats.
At AA, Hays can get regular playing time to finish off his development.