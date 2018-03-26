× PA Lottery Fast Play Prize of Over $166,000 Won in Carlisle

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A Cumberland County store sold a progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $166,427 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Triple Win Fast Play game on March 24, 2018.

Super Mart, 2001 W. Trindle Road, , earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Triple Win, a $10 game, offers progressive top prizes starting at $100,000.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date. Lottery prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Last fiscal year, Lottery players in Cumberland County won more than $42.4 million and programs that benefit older residents received more than $14.1 million in Lottery funds.

SOURCE: Pennsylvania Lottery