Philadelphia 76ers clinch playoff berth for first time since 2012

PHILADELPHIA– “The Process” is finally paying off.

After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, the Sixers sat back and watched the Indiana Pacers defeat the Miami Heat on Sunday night, clinching a playoff spot for Philadelphia.

Currently, the team is 42-30 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 10 games left to play.

The Sixers are only a game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed.

If the season ended today, the Sixers would face off against the Pacers, who also clinched a playoff berth.

The return to the postseason marks a big step in what has been dubbed “The Process” in which former Sixers’ general manager essentially tanked seasons and made moves geared toward gaining draft picks and younger players.

During that time, the Sixers were able to draft All-Stars, including C Joel Embiid and G/F Ben Simmons. The team was also able to acquire F Dario Saric on a draft day trade.

F Robert Covington was also a product of “The Process” receiving ample playing time on a few awful Sixers’ teams that allowed him to gain experience and grow into the NBA player he is today.

Coach Brett Brown has stuck with the Sixers through many of these painful years, and despite being the franchise’s all-time losses leader, Brown will now take the team to the playoffs for the first time.