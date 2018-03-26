Philadelphia 76ers clinch playoff berth for first time since 2012

Posted 8:19 AM, March 26, 2018, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 12: Joel Embiid #21, Ben Simmons #25, Markelle Fultz #20, JJ Redick #17, and Marco Belinelli #18 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrate from the bench in the fourth quarter after T.J. McConnell recorded a triple double against the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center on February 12, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Knicks 108-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– “The Process” is finally paying off.

After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, the Sixers sat back and watched the Indiana Pacers defeat the Miami Heat on Sunday night, clinching a playoff spot for Philadelphia.

Currently, the team is 42-30 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 10 games left to play.

The Sixers are only a game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed.

If the season ended today, the Sixers would face off against the Pacers, who also clinched a playoff berth.

Related Story
Allen Iverson gave an interview like only he could during Sixers win against Hornets

The return to the postseason marks a big step in what has been dubbed “The Process” in which former Sixers’ general manager essentially tanked seasons and made moves geared toward gaining draft picks and younger players.

During that time, the Sixers were able to draft All-Stars, including C Joel Embiid and G/F Ben Simmons. The team was also able to acquire F Dario Saric on a draft day trade.

F Robert Covington was also a product of “The Process” receiving ample playing time on a few awful Sixers’ teams that allowed him to gain experience and grow into the NBA player he is today.

Coach Brett Brown has stuck with the Sixers through many of these painful years, and despite being the franchise’s all-time losses leader, Brown will now take the team to the playoffs for the first time.

Related stories