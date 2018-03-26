× Phillies release Adam Rosales & Francisco Rodriguez, designate Cameron Rupp for assignment

PHILADELPHIA– As Spring Training comes to an end, the numbers crunch is hitting Major League teams.

The Phillies made some tough roster decisions this weekend, releasing veteran utility infielder Adam Rosales and reliever Francisco Rodriguez.

The team also designated longtime catcher Cameron Rupp for assignment.

Rosales, 34, and Rodriguez, 36, were in Major League camp on invitations to Spring Training but failed to make the club.

Rosales hit .225 with 7 HR’s and 26 RBI’s for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics in 2017, while Rodriguez stumbled to a 7.82 ERA in 25.1 innings before being released by the Detroit Tigers last summer.

Rupp, 29, had played his entire 5-year career with the Phillies and hit .217 with 14 HR’s and 34 RBI’s in 2017.

The team has two young, unproven catchers in Andrew Knapp and Jorge Alfaro that are more highly regarded than Rupp, who has shown what he can do at the Major League level.

Rupp can now be claimed by any team, released or traded.

However, if Rupp passed through waivers unclaimed, he may be optioned to AAA Lehigh Valley and serve as a depth catcher for the Phillies.