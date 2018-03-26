× Phillies sign Scott Kingery to long-term deal

PHILADELPHIA– Second baseman Scott Kingery didn’t even have to have an at-bat in an official Major League game to earn a contract extension.

The Phillies have signed the budding young prospect to a six-year deal with club options for three additional years. In total, the deal could be worth $65 million over nine years, according to Matt Gelb.

Kingery’s payout is the largest for any player that hadn’t played a game in Major League history, trumping former Phillies’ 1B Jon Singleton, who signed a 5-year, $10 million extension with the Houston Astros in 2014.

Kingery, 23, hit .304 with 26 HR’s and 65 RBI’s across the AA and AAA levels of minor league ball last season.

Known for scrappy play and good defense, Kingery impressed throughout this past month, hitting .392 with 4 HR’s and 7 RBI’s.

The team was said to be contemplating sending Kingery to AAA to start 2018 in order to gain an extra year of control over the player, but the team bought out that year and has a club option over three of his free agent seasons as well.

General Manager Matt Klentak teased to a move during the Phillies’ broadcast yesterday:

Kingery is expected to be a super-utility man in his first big league action, and should see time at second base, third base, shortstop and all three outfield positions.