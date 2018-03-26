Police investigating retail theft in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for two suspects while investigating a retail theft.

On March 16 around 10:30 a.m., the above pictured suspects took 2 Iodine bottles and put them in their coat pockets before purchasing eight big boxes of matches with cash from BG’s Value market in the first block of Old Route 22 in Swatara Township.

The duo fled the scene in an older two tones white and black Ford Explorer model with a black trunk door and the right front wheel missing the hubcap.

Police ask that if you have information, call 717-865-2194.