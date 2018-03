HARRISBURG — Susquehanna Township police are searching for a 14-year-old suspect accused of participating in a shooting on the 300 block of North 23rd Street.

Dakota Juwell Ross is wanted for the shooting, which occurred on Feb. 5, police say. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Darryl Brown at (717) 909-9242 or 106@susquehannatwp.com.