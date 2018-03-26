State Police seek help in identifying Lebanon County retail theft suspects

LEBANON COUNTY — State Police are seeking help in identifying two suspects in a retail theft that occurred on March 16 at a Lebanon County market on Old Route 22 in Jonestown.

According to police, the suspects entered BG’s Value Market on 19 Old Route 22 in Swatara Township, took two Iodine bottles, hid them in their coat pockets, then bought eight big boxes of matches with cash. They allegedly fled the scene in a two-tone black and white Ford Explorer with a black trunk door. The right front wheel was missing a hubcap, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact State Police in Jonestown at (717) 865-2194.