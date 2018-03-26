× Steelton woman accused of stabbing child whom she accused of stealing from her purse

STEELTON — A 32-year-old Steelton woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing and punching a child whom she accused of stealing from her purse, according to Steelton police.

Sabrina Belle is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering the welfare of children in the incident, which occurred on March 24 on the 400 block of Swatara Street, police say.

Belle is accused of stabbing the child several times in the hand and repeatedly punching the child.

She turned herself in to police on Monday and was transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for arraignment.