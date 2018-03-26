× Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be for a $458 million jackpot

MIDDLETOWN — The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing has reached a $458 million annuity value or a $274.5 million cash prize — the game’s fourth-largest jackpot on record, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The prize has been growing since January, the Lottery said in a press release Monday.

“Coming so soon after a $456.7 million Powerball jackpot win in Pennsylvania on March 17, enthusiasm is high among players,” said Drew Svitko, executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. “We remind players to please play responsibly, no matter the jackpot level.”

Mega Millions tickets for the drawing will be sold until 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Lottery said. Players are encouraged to buy their tickets early to avoid the possibility of encountering lines at retailers.

A Mega Millions ticket costs $2.

There have been two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Pennsylvania since the commonwealth joined the game in 2010, the Lottery says. The largest jackpot ever won in Pennsylvania was a $91.8 million cash prize claimed by a Virginia man in 2015.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit palottery.com for details on how to play.