Vehicle strikes home in Penn Township, Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating an early morning crash where a vehicle plowed through a home on the 300 block of Lititz Road.

According to police, the vehicle’s driver, Karen S. Pujale, 52, of Manheim, was trapped inside her 2018 Chrysler 300 when police arrived on the scene. Police say she was traveling west on Lititz Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign, ran through the intersection, left the road and struck the south side of a residence.

Pujale’s vehicle came to rest in the back yard, police say. No one in the home was injured.

According to police, Pujale was extricated from the vehicle and interviewed by investigators, who noticed the smell of alcohol on her breath. Pujale allegedly told police she’d had two drinks earlier.

She was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for emergency care, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.