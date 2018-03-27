‘Ask Evan;: “Why is part of the elbow called the funny bone?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question deals with human anatomy. Nicole K asks, "How did the funny bone get its name?"

It's often times not funny when you bang the inside of your elbow in just the right spot to cause that tingling or prickly feeling. In some cases it can be a bit painful too! That's what's known as your funny bone.

Essentially the funny bone got its name because of that funny feeling you get after you hit it. However, the funny bone isn't actually a bone at all. Running down the inside part of your elbow is a nerve called the ulnar nerve.

The ulnar nerve lets your brain know about feelings in your fourth and fifth fingers. It's also one of the nerves that controls some movement of your hand. The nerve is the largest unprotected nerve in the human body-- meaning unprotected by muscle or bone,

Tapping the nerve, or funny bone, doesn't do any damage to your elbow, arm, or ulnar nerve. But it sure feels strange and often times is not very funny!

If you have a question you'd like to ask, send me an email to AskEvan@FOX43.com. Put ask Evan in the subject line. You can also reach out to me on my Facebook page, Evan Forrester FOX43. Whatever the question, I'll do my best to find the answers you are looking for.