British cat makes miraculous return after family buries its ‘remains’

HEREFORDSHIRE, U.K. — They said goodbye. They had a funeral service. They buried what they thought were the remains.

But Willow the cat came back.

The 18-month-old feline disappeared on Feb. 26, during the height of Storm Emma, a severe winter storm that pounded the U.K. with rain and snow, according to Fox News. Weather experts said parts of Britain felt colder than the Arctic Circle due to low temperatures and high winds brought on by the storm.

The Robinson family searched for the cat and posted “missing” posters around the neighborhood. But when several days passed and the cat didn’t return, they believed their pet was gone for good.

On March 8, Jonny Robinson found a furry, grey lump in the middle of a busy road. As he approached the remains of an animal, he believed his worst fear had been confirmed: Willow was dead.

“We just assumed it was (Willow),” Robinson told SWNS. “The fact our cat hadn’t come home and the body of the cat was outside our house, you put two and two together.”

The Robinsons’ two boys, Josh, 7, and Buddy, 4, skipped a day of school to mourn. The family decided to hold a funeral service to provide some closure, then buried the remains.

But Jonny wasn’t completely sure the remains he’d found belonged to Willow, his wife, Caterina, said.

“After we buried him my husband was so upset, he said, ‘I need you to keep hoping it wasn’t the cat,'” Caterina said, explaining that her husband still had some doubts it was their family’s cat.

He continued leaving cat food out just in case Willow was still alive.

“One day, we noticed it had been eaten,” she told SWNS.

Two days after the memorial service, Jonny ran inside the house holding the grey and white striped cat in his arms. He explained that he found Willow sitting outside the family’s coal shed.

At that moment, the parents looked at each other, realizing they had buried the wrong cat. Regardless, they were relieved.

“It’s amazing but we obviously have someone else’s cat buried in our garden,” Caterina said. “We can at least say that they had a nice burial.”